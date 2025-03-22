Why Jennifer Esposito's Alex Quinn Left NCIS
Few shows in the history of television can claim to be as successful as "NCIS." The show itself was a spin-off of sorts from "JAG," but has gone on to become a monster in its own right. The flagship series has lasted over 20 seasons, but has also launched several very successful spin-offs and become a broadcast TV juggernaut. When something like this lasts so long, actors tend to come and go. Such was the case with Jennifer Esposito, who had a relatively small but beloved part to play in the show's history.
Esposito entered "NCIS" season 14 as Alex Quinn and stayed for just one season. Come time for season 15, the actress had moved onto other projects and CBS was pressing on without her. So, why did Esposito leave "NCIS," exactly? At the time, there was speculation that it had to do with her health. That had previously become a concern during Esposito's time on another hit CBS series, namely "Blue Bloods."
Beginning in 2010, Esposito played Jackie Curatola on "Blue Bloods," but her departure during the show's third season became a bit of a hot-button issue. CBS "put her character on a leave of absence" due to Esposito's limited schedule. The actress was struggling with Celiac disease, which made it difficult for her to work. Esposito took to Twitter at the time (via Deadline), releasing a statement detailing what happened.
"CBS PUT me on unpaid leave and has blocked me from working anywhere else after my doctor said you needed a reduced schedule due to Celiac. CBS didn't listen to my doc and I collapsed on set. Which everyone saw! After a week off my doc said I could return to work but CBS implied that I was NOT truly ill and this was a scheme to get a raise! It's been almost two months without bringing me back to work + keeping Me from working anywhere else!... Absolutely shameful behavior."
Jennifer Esposito was never meant to stay on NCIS
So, how does this all relate to "NCIS" and Esposito's departure from that show? It was reported in June 2017 that the actress was departing the procedural drama. Because of what had happened on "Blue Bloods," speculation began regarding her health. Taking to Twitter at the time, Esposito cleared things up saying the following:
"No i am not ill but I so appreciate your concern. Was not meant to be there long but happy I was. Met some great new friends! Love 2u all"
Simply put, Esposito wasn't ever intending to be on "NCIS" for the long haul. She was more of a single-season guest star. A temporary series regular. The term "guest star" tends to bring to mind an actor who shows up for an episode or two, but that's not always the case. Patricia Belcher's Caroline Julian appeared on every single season of "Bones." Idris Elba appeared in "The Office" season 5 but then departed once his arc was over. Sometimes, these things just have a natural end.
Esposito is far from the only star to leave "NCIS" over the years, and she probably won't be the last. Mark Harmon famously almost left the show after season 4, but stayed on and became the series' anchor.
In the years since leaving "NCIS," Esposito has gone on to have a fruitful career. She starred alongside Gary Oldman in the horror movie "Mary" before landing a recurring role on Amazon Prime Video's hit show "The Boys." She's also enjoyed stints on "Law & Order: SVU" and "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens," among other projects.
