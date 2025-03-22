Why Jennifer Esposito's Alex Quinn Left NCIS

Few shows in the history of television can claim to be as successful as "NCIS." The show itself was a spin-off of sorts from "JAG," but has gone on to become a monster in its own right. The flagship series has lasted over 20 seasons, but has also launched several very successful spin-offs and become a broadcast TV juggernaut. When something like this lasts so long, actors tend to come and go. Such was the case with Jennifer Esposito, who had a relatively small but beloved part to play in the show's history.

Esposito entered "NCIS" season 14 as Alex Quinn and stayed for just one season. Come time for season 15, the actress had moved onto other projects and CBS was pressing on without her. So, why did Esposito leave "NCIS," exactly? At the time, there was speculation that it had to do with her health. That had previously become a concern during Esposito's time on another hit CBS series, namely "Blue Bloods."

Beginning in 2010, Esposito played Jackie Curatola on "Blue Bloods," but her departure during the show's third season became a bit of a hot-button issue. CBS "put her character on a leave of absence" due to Esposito's limited schedule. The actress was struggling with Celiac disease, which made it difficult for her to work. Esposito took to Twitter at the time (via Deadline), releasing a statement detailing what happened.