Why Mark Harmon Almost Left NCIS After Season 4

As history shows, the reported clash between Bellisario and Harmon ended in the latter's victory. In 2007, Bellisario moved to a more hands-off executive producer role. Leroy Jethro Gibbs, on the other hand, soldiered on. Before Harmon left "NCIS," he worked with multiple other showrunners. After Bellisario, eventual "NCIS: Los Angeles" creator/showrunner Shane Brennan took over the reins on the flagship show for two seasons. When Brennan moved to the L.A. leg of the franchise full-time in 2009, Gary Glasberg took over from "NCIS" season 7 onwards, and after Glasberg's tragic death in 2016, George Schenk and Frank Cardea have acted as co-showrunners.

Bellisario, however, is the only showrunner Harmon reportedly had serious issues with during his tenure playing Gibbs — and the situation seemed to be quite mutual. In a 2008 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Bellisario lifted the lid on his side of the pair's relationship during season 4, alleging that the "NCIS" star refused to play along with a reshoot request and ultimately shut the showrunner out altogether:

"I asked Mark to re-shoot a scene. He redid it exactly the same way he did it the first time and never spoke to me again."

Gibbs went through a fair few hurdles on his way to become the 19-season military procedural icon we now know him as. Not only did Harmon's character originally have a totally different name on "NCIS," the makers of the show actually considered several other actors to play Gibbs before him. However, eventually the stars aligned, birthing a TV presence so powerful that he's able to take down evil-doers and showrunners alike.