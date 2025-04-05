Why The Simpsons Fired Its Lead Composer Of 27 Seasons

Starting in 1990 and continuing until 2017, Alf Clausen composed the score for the hit animated sitcom "The Simpsons." A lot of the incidental music on the show was extrapolated from the theme song composed by Danny Elfman, but Clausen also had to write the many songs that appeared on the series, forcing him to work in pretty much every genre. Clausen also composed music for TV shows like "The Critic," "ALF," and "Moonlighting." A veteran of the industry, his compositions have been compiled on several "Simpsons" song and music albums.

Advertisement

Clausen worked on "The Simpsons" for 27 years before being abruptly fired by the show's higher-ups in 2017. He was replaced by a music firm called Bleeding Fingers Music, a collective co-founded by Hans Zimmer (who composed the 2007 box office hit that was "The Simpsons Movie") and one that employs a whole team of talented music writers. Clausen was incensed by his firing, naturally, and actually ended up suing Fox over the matter, alleging that he was the victim of ageism. (Clausen was 78 at the time of his termination.) When the lawsuit was opened in 2019, Clausen maintained that the show falsely fired him for wanting to take its music "in a new direction." He also said that he was fired over "perceived disability and age," revealing that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

Advertisement

It had already been alleged, however — as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter in 2020 – that Clausen was secretly subcontracting a lot of his composing work. It seems that his son, Scott Clausen, was stepping in to complete jobs for him.