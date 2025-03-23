A Cancelled Marvel Movie Could Have Starred Robert Downey Jr. Before Iron Man

It's easy to forget that Jon Favreau's "Iron Man" was considered something of a risk when it was released in 2008. Marvel hadn't yet been purchased by Disney at that point, while the onslaught of the eventual Marvel Cinematic Universe was but a glint in Favreau's eye. When he included a cameo appearance from Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, delivering lines about the Avengers Initiative, Favreau meant for it to serve as nothing more than a wink to fans. It wasn't until the following year that Disney purchased Marvel and put plans for the Avengers into proper motion.

Robert Downey Jr. starred as Tony Stark/Iron Man, and the film proved to be a boon for his career. The actor has spoken very openly about how the years 1996 to 2001 were a time of intense substance abuse for him, culminating in him finally going to rehab in November 2001 after eating a terrible burger (an incident that inspired an infamous moment in "Iron Man"). Downey went on to land several amazing roles from 2001 to 2008, of course (please go watch "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang"), but nothing was a massive hit until "Iron Man." He went on to become one of the world's most recognized stars and won an Oscar for his performance in the film "Oppenheimer" some four years after ending his stint as Tony Stark in 2019. (The character died in that year's "Avengers: Endgame.")

Prior to "Iron Man," however, Downey was being considered for another Marvel Comics project. In a 2009 interview with Gizmodo, Paul McGuigan — the director of "Lucky Number Slevin" and "Push" (no relation to the guy from Oasis) — talked about how he was gunning to make a Deathlok feature film. If McGuigan had gotten his way, Downey would have played Marvel's cyborg character.