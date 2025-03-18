Interview With The Vampire Season 3 Update Revealed In New Report

One of the best episodes of "Interview With the Vampire" so far, the season 2 finale, titled "And That's the End of It. There's Nothing Else," is a cinematic episode that seems custom made to raise the fandom's expectations for the series' future sky high. This is doubly true because it seems that the show is heading toward one of the most exciting arcs of the source material — Anne Rice's third "The Vampire Chronicles" book, "The Queen of the Damned." In a 2024 interview with Variety, showrunner Rolin Jones revealed that the season will pay particular attention to the novel's "Devil's Minion" storyline, which focuses heavily on Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian):

"We've been thinking about it for a while ... there will be story points leading towards the Devil's [Minion]."

In the same interview, the makers of the show also heavily hinted that the season will focus on Lestat du Lioncourt's (Sam Reid) adventures as a rock star. Here's how Reid jokingly described his preparation for this stage in Lestat's undead life:

"I'm taking a lot of drugs, and they're flying me around on a private plane and I'm just living like a permanent rock star."

To date, the most prominent adaptation of the "Queen of the Damned" arc is the critically panned 2002 film of the same name, starring Stuart Townsend as Lestat and Aaliyah as Akasha, the first vampire and the titular Queen of the Damned. (The movie was also marred by tragedy when Aaliyah passed away shortly after filming had wrapped.) It remains to be seen whether "Interview With the Vampire" season 3 intends to bring the Great Mother into the mix just yet, but things are certainly heading in an interesting direction.

"Interview With the Vampire" seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on AMC+.