Why Did Elvis Presley Call Priscilla 'Satnin'?

Elvis Presley was fond of nicknames for those he loved. The King of Rock and Roll even gave monikers to his friends, referring to members of his "Memphis Mafia" group of associates by different pet names. As Alan Fortas wrote in his 1992 book "Elvis: From Memphis to Hollywood" (via Elvis History Blog), "Elvis had some kind of pet name for almost anybody who spent some time around him, an outgrowth of the baby talk routine he'd gotten into with his mother years before."

But there was one special nickname that came from Presley's mother, Gladys: Satnin. Originally, Elvis referred to his mother as Satnin, but later used it for one of his early girlfriends, June Juanico, who he dated in 1956. Ultimately, though, Priscilla inherited the pet name, and while "Elvis" changed certain facts about its subject's life, both it and "Priscilla" correctly feature the King referring to his mother and his wife as Satnin.

As depicted in "Priscilla" — which stoked the ire of Elvis' daughter Lisa Marie Presley for its portrayal of the musician — Elvis met his future wife while stationed at a West Germany Army base, where Priscilla's stepfather, Captain Joseph Paul Beaulieu, was also based. At the time they met in 1959, Elvis was 24 and Priscilla was just 14 — a contentious detail that "Priscilla" explores as one of the many questionable elements of the King's conduct. Their first meeting occurred at a party just a year after Elvis had lost his mother, and after he and Priscilla became an item, she came to inherit the Satnin nickname he used for Gladys.

The Elvis History Blog quotes Memphis Mafia member Lamar Fike as saying, "[Elvis and Priscilla] would baby-talk back and forth. He called her 'Nungen,' which was Elvis for 'young one.' But he also started calling her 'Satnin' since Gladys was gone."