The Forgotten TV Miniseries That Turned A Stephen King Story Into Marvel's X-Men

In Stephen King's "Firestarter," a child develops the ability to harness pyrokinesis. This kid, Charlie, is soon hounded by a government agency known as The Shop, who had conducted drug trials on her parents, Andy and Vicky, when they were young. Nefarious without limits, the Shop kills Vicky and kidnaps Charlie, but Andy is able to use his limited powers (known as The Push) to search for his daughter and flee with her. "Firestarter" fleshes out this perilous journey, honing in on Charlie's inner struggle and how everyone around her wants to control her powers one way or another. It's a novel about cultivating autonomy, which often takes root when one faces the brutality of the world firsthand. Although "Firestarter" isn't as thematically dense as, say, "Carrie" or "The Stand," it examines the making and unmaking of identity, with society forever ready to intrude if someone dares to stray from the norm.

To no one's surprise, "Firestarter" got the adaptation treatment more than once. There's the popular Drew Barrymore-starring 1984 adaptation that feels oversimplified and undercooked, along with the more recent 2022 remake that is — believe it or not — even more lackluster (/Film's Chief Film Critic Chris Evangelista called it "lukewarm at best"). But there is a third, borderline-obscure adaptation of the novel that took Marvel's X-Men route by introducing a bunch of gifted youngsters who are shunned by society. I'm talking about "Syfy's Firestarter: Rekindled," a two-part miniseries that is supposed to be a sequel to the 1984 film. Yep, that means an adult Charlie (Marguerite Moreau) has to navigate fresh threats, potentially helping us fill in the blanks about the conditions she grew up in and how her experiences shaped her as a gifted person.

Does Charlie view her pyrokinesis as a curse, as it puts a target on her back and complicates how she is perceived as an individual? Before we dive into whether "Firestarter: Rekindled" bothers to answer these pertinent questions, let's take a look at what the miniseries is about.