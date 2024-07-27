2022's Firestarter Changed Andy In A Way Stephen King Wishes He Had Thought Of

Stephen King wrote his conspiracy thriller "Firestarter" in 1980, and it lodged itself in the mass consciousness. The novel was about a shadowy government organization called the Shop that was injecting volunteers with a mysterious drug called Lot 6. The drug imbued subjects with eerie psychic powers. The book's protagonist, Andy, was able to invade people's minds and "push" them into doing his will.

Andy fled the Shop with his telekinetic wife, went into hiding, and had a daughter named Charlie. Charlie was born with the psychic ability to start fires with her mind. For years, Shop agents are on their tail, including an unbalanced, obsessed assassin named Rainbird. As one might predict, the story ends in a fiery conflagration between Charlie and a battalion of tanks.

"Firestarter" was first adapted to film in 1984 by director Mark L. Lester. A young Drew Barrymore played Charlie, David Keith played Andy, and George C. Scott played Rainbird. The film wasn't a huge success, but it became reasonably well-liked among fans of Stephen King adaptations.

In 2022, "Firestarter" was re-adapted into a bleak, more conspiracy-focused horror flick, starring Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Charlie, and Zac Efron as Andy. Michael Greyeyes played Rainbird. It also wasn't super-successful, and it received abysmal reviews.

In King's story and in the 1984 adaptation, Andy typically used his "pushing" powers defensively, using them to aggressively take what he might want, or force attackers to do harm to themselves. This is a fine conceit for an action-packed superhero story, but King felt that it might make Andy seem a little cruel. In 2022, however, King spoke with Vanity Fair, and he admitted that the 2022 adaptation added a character trait to Andy that he approved of: Andy, briefly, used his powers for good.