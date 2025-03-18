Sean Connery Took A Major Personality Trait From James Bond

It's remarkable how Sean Connery continues to define James Bond some 65 years after he first debuted in "Dr. No," the film that kick-started cinema's most enduring franchise. By way of comparison, the equally enduring pop culture figure of Batman hasn't had quite the same cinematic trajectory. For example, an entire generation of fans grew up with Michael Keaton as the Batman, but today, the youths couldn't care less about the man's tenure as the Dark Knight, as evidenced by the fact that "The Flash" became a box office disaster of superheroic proportions despite featuring Keaton's less than triumphant return in the cape and cowl.

Meanwhile, while Bond fans undoubtedly gravitate towards whichever actor happened to be portraying 007 during their formative years, there's always a hushed respect for Connery, even among those who swear Roger Moore's more playful spy was the greatest on-screen iteration of the character. The fact that Connery still commands such respect among fans is testament to how good he was in the role.

However, much of the credit for shaping the cinematic Bond should go to "Dr. No" director Terrence Young, whose bon vivant persona became infused into the movie-version of author Ian Fleming's spy. But without Connery's refined yet rugged aura, the character just wouldn't be the pop culture icon he is today. Which is why it's always a bit dismaying to hear how much the Scottish star struggled with the role.

Playing Bond was famously a double-edged sword for Connery, who would oscillate between having begrudging respect for and outright hostility towards the character throughout his life. As fans, we often wanted Connery to love the role as much as we did, even while we understood that being perpetually beholden to 007 must have been a truly frustrating experience as an actor. But Bond wasn't just a burden to Connery. In fact, the late actor found that he came away from his time in the tux with a major aspect of the spy's personality.