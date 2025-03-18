Michael Dorn Knows How Gene Roddenberry Would Feel About Worf's Star Trek Arc

A fun detail about all the characters on "Star Trek: The Next Generation": They're all nerds. Sure, they're intelligent and cultured, and many of them are socially graceful — even humorous and charming — but they all possess intellectual and cultural obsessions that skew heavily into nerdy territory. Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), for instance, is a literature nerd and an archaeology nerd. Geordi (LeVar Burton) is clearly an engineering nerd. And, yes, the taciturn, humorless Worf (Michael Dorn) is a nerd.

Worf lost his biological parents as a child, and he was raised on Earth by human parents. Perhaps longing for cultural meaning, Worf began to study the customs and attitudes of Klingons, and he became careful to follow them down to the letter. He became a nerd for his own culture. Indeed, he became so obsessed with honor, it made him awkward in social situations. Worf yelled at people that he didn't like to laugh and rarely joked along with his friends and co-workers. He didn't often smile.

As it turns out, Michael Dorn brought all of that to the table.

Back on the original 1986 "Next Generation" casting notices, Worf wasn't even a character yet. Show creator Gene Roddenberry wanted his new series to feature all-new aliens, and he didn't want any familiar species from the original "Star Trek," and he hemmed and hawed about Worf's inclusion. Roddenberry finally included Worf after being convinced that his presence would be a sign that Klingons and the Federation were now at peace.

But it wasn't until Worf was cast, and Dorn began playing the part in earnest, that his actual personality traits began to emerge. Dorn recalls Roddenberry giving him a great deal of actorly leeway with the role, which he credits for Worf's amazing growth. He talked about the part in a recent interview with TrekMovie, expressing his love for being given such freedom.