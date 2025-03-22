Al Pacino Stars In One Of Metacritic's Lowest-Rated War Movies

Between 1971 and 1983, a new Al Pacino performance was an event ... most of the time. No one was excited to see Pacino follow up the supercharged "Cruising" by playing a stressed-out papa in Arthur Hiller's abominable 1982 family dramedy "Author! Author!" Other than that, there was always the promise of greatness with Pacino, whether presented in the form of "Panic in Needle Park" or "Scarface." And when your peak is "Dog Day Afternoon" and/or "The Godfather Part II," that's pure, transcendent craft.

There was, however, a growing sense with Pacino around the time he did the controversial "Scarface" that the actor was eschewing nuance and depth for scenery-devouring showmanship. His Tony Montana was the culmination of a tendency towards growling and gesticulating (which began in films like "...And Justice for All" and "Cruising"), topped off with a thick Cuban accent. It's a towering performance, but it's also one that proved difficult for him to shed. The seeds of his "hoo-hah" 1990s were planted here.

Pacino might've done well to take some time off after "Scarface," but he instead hurled himself into a historical war epic that called for a level of physical and emotional commitment that was every bit the equal of what he poured into the Brian De Palma gangster classic. The potential payoff of raves and awards, coupled with simply the pride of having done great work in a great movie, was too much for him to turn down. He would come to regret his decision.