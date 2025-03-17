Harrison Ford's Underrated 2020 Adventure Flop Lost Millions For Disney

What is it that makes Chris Sanders' animated movies distinct? For starters, there's their visual acuity. His feature debut, "Lilo & Stitch," which Sanders wrote and directed with Dean DeBlois, features warm and inviting watercolor backdrops to match the rich, earthy tones and incredible 3D flying sequences of Sanders and DeBlois' sophomore effort, "How to Train Your Dragon" (still one of DreamWorks Animation's highest achievements). Even the somewhat underappreciated "The Croods" (a film that Sanders co-helmed with Kirk DeMicco) brings its prehistoric setting to life with striking, vibrant hues.

Sanders also has a fondness for weirdos and outcasts who form surprising connections with one another, whether they're a peculiar, tempestuous girl befriending an alien miscreant or a scrawny, yammering Viking bonding with a feral dragon. In a larger sense, his films are about families (be they formed by blood or choice) and communities overcoming their differences to help each other survive in the face of the unkind and often threatening worlds they inhabit. It's these elements that make his movies as soulful as they are joyful (and, in their darker moments, even devastating).

Appropriately, for his first go-round in live-action, Sanders elected to adapt "The Call of the Wild." The original 1903 Jack London adventure novel certainly hits on many of the filmmaker's favorite beats, from the odd couple friendship at its core to the way it depicts nature as a force that's both awe-inspiring and frightening. It's also little wonder 20th Century Fox saw this one as a potential crowd-pleaser, going so far as to green-light it with a substantial budget in the range of $125-150 million.

Alas, even having Harrison Ford as its (human) lead wasn't enough to prevent the movie from being sabotaged by a myriad of factors at the box office.