The Surfer Review: Nicolas Cage Descends Into Sunburnt Madness In This Psychedelic Thriller [SXSW]

What if I told you there's a new movie where Nicolas Cage plays a guy who endures abuse, theft, a beating, cons, insults, stares, a scorching sun hotter than anything we see in "Sunshine," having to eat a rat, that rat biting him, mocking, discrimination, sunburn, extreme thirst and starvation — all because he just wants to go ride some sweet waves in a beautiful Australian beach in the days before Christmas? What if I added that at one point, Cage walks around with a rat in his pocket, only to then take that rat and stuff it into a local surfer's mouth while yelling "Eat the rat!" over and over again (a line delivery destined to be part of the great canon of Nicolas Cage quotes)? All of these elements are just part of the appeal of "The Surfer," the latest film in which Nicolas Cage plays a character that descends into madness. But "The Surfer" is also a rather poignant movie about male frailty and toxicity, localism, and why surfing is great, dude.

Nicolas Cage stars as a nameless character only credited as The Surfer, who wants nothing more than to have a nice day at the beach surfing with his son before showing him the house he's about to buy — the house he lived in as a child — in an attempt to win him over at a tumultuous time with a divorce on the horizon. There is a slight problem with Cage's plan, as a burly man in a Santa hat comes storming out of the water yelling "Don't live here, don't surf here."

Granted, the beach is technically public, but that means nothing to the men who have occupied the beach and claimed it as the land of their rather silly but still menacing surfer gang. Before age can push his cause further, yet another man appears, a very tan and very ripped guy clad in a bright red poncho named Scally (Julian McMahon) who warns Cage to just get out of the beach or else.