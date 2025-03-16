One Severance Actor Convinced The Show's Creators To Cast Christopher Walken

"Severance" is an enormous hit for its streaming home, Apple TV+, and that's absolutely thanks to not just the show's quality — creator Dan Erickson and executive producer Ben Stiller are doing phenomenal work — but its powerhouse cast. Adam Scott leads the proceedings as Mark S., but he's flanked by Britt Lower (as Helly R.), Zach Cherry (as Dylan G.), and John Turturro (as Irving B.) most of the time. That's without even mentioning industry heavyweights like Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken, who appear as Harmony Cobel and Burt G., respectively. Now, we know exactly how Walken got involved with "Severance": Turturro requested his presence.

In an interview alongside Lower and Cherry for ScreenRant in 2022 — when the show's first season was airing — interviewer Joe Deckelmeier asked Turturro why he wanted to get involved with the show. "I thought there was something organic about it, and I think people do separate themselves from work," Turturro said of the show's high-wire concept, where the characters are split into two parts: their "innies," who go to work at the sinister Lumon Industries, and their "outies," who lead their "real" lives.

"The characters were all different and nuanced," Turturro continued. "I liked the whole idea of the character that they had offered me and I thought it would be interesting to see someone who's really formal and disciplined and rigid. Then all of a sudden, he gets rocked and this wave of emotion comes in. Then when I spoke with Ben Stiller and Dan Erickson, we discussed it, they said, 'Well, who would you like to work with on that? Do you have any ideas?' And I said Chris Walken because I've known Chris a long time and I don't have to really act like we're friends."