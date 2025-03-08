James Gunn Laments An Over-Referenced Drax Scene In Avengers: Infinity War

In Anthony and Joe Russo's 2018 blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War," Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) share a romantic moment, knowing they are facing a series of difficult confrontations with the genocidal alien warlord Thanos (Josh Brolin). As Star-Lord and Gamora let out their emotions and tenderly kiss, they are interrupted by a crunching noise. Their friend Drax (Dave Bautista) is standing silently in the corner, very slowly snacking on a bag of zargnuts. Startled, Star-Lord asks Drax how long he had been there. Drax says he had been there for a full hour. He also explains that he had been practicing a new stealth technique that rendered him invisible, provided he stands perfectly still.

Drax, of course, had not turned invisible, and had merely assumed he was because his friends failed to notice him. This is in character for Drax, who belongs to an alien species that has no concepts of metaphor, analogy, or anything beyond the directly literal. Bathos is the single most common form of humor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the "invisible Drax" scene is a prime example of it. "Infinity War" was credited to screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, but multiple other writers contributed, including James Gunn, the writer and director of 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy," the movie from which Drax originally hailed. It seems that Gunn wrote the invisible Drax scene.

He eventually came to lament writing it. The invisible Drax joke unwittingly opened a can of worms Gunn wasn't prepared for. Drax actor Dave Bautista, you'll recall, began his career as a professional wrestler, and his "I'm invisible" gag was a little too close to another wrestler's catchphrase. Gunn admitted on Twitter/X, back in 2022 that he was sick of invisible Dave jokes because they reminded him too much of invisible John Cena jokes.