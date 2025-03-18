The Worst Stargate Project, According To Metacritic

Making "Stargate" was not a walk in the park for Emmerich and crew. Model/actor Jaye Davidson (who plays the alien god Ra) had difficulty remembering his lines during filming, things were constantly changing on the fly, and sci-fi fans unfavorably associated the title with "Star Wars" even before the film came out. But these problems took a backseat when audiences realized that "Stargate" was an earnest sci-fi understanding despite its many flaws and that Emmerich and co-writer Dean Devlin had crafted a premise brimming with potential. While these positives were not enough to justify a film trilogy, Emmerich's film paved the path for 'Stargate SG-1," which effectively altered the focus of the franchise and imbued the concept of a Stargate with true wonder.

It would be disingenuous to sideline the film's valid criticisms, as "Stargate" is very much a product of its time. In the film, a hardened military officer (Kurt Russell's Colonel Jack O'Neill) and a socially-awkward polymath (James Spader's Dr. Daniel Jackson) inevitably work together despite their initial differences, overthrowing an antagonistic alien masquerading as an Egyptian god. The special effects employed to grant the film its otherworldly sheen feel both dated and ambitious, although it is hard not to give props to the elaborate costume and production design that elevates such an uninspired premise. After all, it is clear that "Stargate" went to great lengths to recreate ancient Egypt as accurately as possible, such as creating a coherent language to bolster authenticity.

Yes, "Stargate" feels juvenile at times, and some of its laugh-out-loud moments are not intentional. But the film's reappraisal must factor in its impact and legacy, as its core concept remains intact in the sequels that come after it. The Stargate device is foundational to the evolving lore, and both Colonel O'Neill and Dr. Jackson are integral to the expedition teams that keep exploring the galaxy to protect Earth from galactic invasions. Moreover, Davidson's Ra injects "Stargate" with stylistic panache, introducing mayhem to the fight sequences that have come to shape the kind of combat that is emblematic of the franchise's fictional world.

In essence, Emmerich's breakthrough film might not be extraordinary or groundbreaking, but it has enough going for it to warrant a rewatch.