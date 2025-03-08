The Netflix Thriller Series That Stephen King Is Calling 'Terrific'
You might be aware that Stephen King frequently talks about what he's watching on social media. Be it an enthused snapshot review of a stellar HBO medical drama or the frank confession that he once walked out of a Michael Bay film, King always keeps it a buck. While the author occasionally talks about stuff he doesn't like, the king of horror is mainly known to highlight media that intrigues and excites him, and he seems eager to give credit where it is due. These recommendations are not just limited to films, as King helped spotlight a bunch of television shows last year, and they are all worth checking out. Well, guess what? King's latest series recommendation is a political thriller that's currently streaming on Netflix, and this is what he had to say about it on Threads:
"Watching ZERO DAY (Netflix): It's old school, but it's terrific. Great Tucker Carlson-type character. You could say it's a caricature, but Tucker himself has become a cartoon conservative. First 3 episodes directed by Leslie Linka Glatter, the best director of streaming TV, hands down."
Now, Netflix churns out political thrillers quite frequently, but not all of them have something meaningful to say, and even when they do, they're often not interesting enough to wade through. Some exceptions, however, find a way to make their mark, such as "The Diplomat," which enriches its twisty political drama with elements of spy thriller and eccentric humor. The Keri Russell-starrer is taut, charming, and endlessly entertaining, knowing exactly how to present its genre complexity by making the binge-watch model work in its favor. Other shows of a similar vein have managed to do this to varying effect, including the weird (complimentary) and goofy "The Recruit" or the forgettable yet thrilling "The Night Agent."
Does "Zero Day" truly manage to impress as a timely political thriller, or is its core ethos as flawed as its lackluster characters? Let's take a closer look at this Lesli Linka Glatter-helmed miniseries.
Netflix's Zero Day takes itself too seriously despite being defanged and incoherent
"Zero Day" starts with a cyberattack that forces former US president George Mullen (Robert De Niro) out of retirement. Mullen seems interested in shutting down disinformation campaigns and finding the people responsible for such country-wide chaos. However, efforts to narrow down the truth prove to be increasingly difficult, as Mullen learns that the perpetrators are closer to him than he thinks. As you might have already guessed, Mullen isn't squeaky clean either, as he needs to confront his unsavory past to unravel the horrible conspiracy gripping the present.
You would think "Zero Day" has the courage to etch out the morally void aspects of Mullen, helping paint a compelling picture of a man who perceives himself as righteous but is actually fallible to horrifying extremes. Alas, the series chickens out by presenting him as a troubled figure instead of a troubling one, plagued by mental illness or crippled by some personal failing that is tinted with pathos.
Moreover, the paranoia evoked due to the cyberattack and its aftermath feels dreadful and immediate, but there is a visible disconnection between these bleak events and the characters involved with or responsible for them. We are left with this impression because the Netflix series' obsession with mirroring reality without taking a coherent stance (that isn't cop-out centrism) leaves a really bad taste in the mouth. After all, a political thriller that doesn't firmly root itself in a political position and refuses to dive beneath the surface can never be taken too seriously.
Then there is the self-seriousness of it all without a moment's respite, which leaves "Zero Day" with limited appeal beyond its stacked cast, who do their utmost with what is given to them. /Film's chief film critic Chris Evangelista sums it up best in his detailed review of the miniseries: "This is a competently made series with a great cast and an engrossing storyline that hooks you from the jump. And yet, I'm not entirely sure who the series is for [...] "Zero Day" deserves some credit for voicing serious concerns about the world (and country) we've built for ourselves, but in the end, it doesn't have much to say." Right on.
I guess there's nothing left to say about "Zero Day" and its misguided belief that being pro-justice is enough for a series that tries to capitalize on real-world events but shies away from underlining a coherent message or theme.
"Zero Day" is currently streaming on Netflix.