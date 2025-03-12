The Real Reason Peter Griffin Hates The Godfather On Family Guy

In the "Family Guy" episode "Untitled Griffin Family History" (May 14, 2006), the Griffins find that burglars have broken into their basement. In a panic, they flee to their home's previously unseen panic room, a room that Peter (Seth MacFarlane) had been constructing in secret. After locking themselves inside, the Griffins find there's no telephone, nor any real way of escaping. Peter, trying to keep the mood jovial, decides to tell the history of his family, going back to the beginning of time. The bulk of the episode consists of jokey asides and flashbacks, because it's "Family Guy."

Near the end of the episode, Peter, finally tired of being trapped, fires a flare gun into the panic room's air vent. This triggers the room's automated sprinkler system, and the airtight closet begins to fill with water. Before long, the Griffins are all floating, facing a potential watery doom. As they are about to drown, Peter wants to make a final confession: He did not care for "The Godfather." Although they are drowning, Lois (Alex Borstein) expresses outrage at his taste.

Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 classic, to the rest of the Griffins, is peerless. Brian (MacFarlane) asks why, and Peter says he couldn't get into it. "It insists upon itself," he offers, wholly unhelpfully. Chris (Seth Green) says that it has a point to make, so it's okay to be "insistent." Peter then confesses that he's never even finished it, not knowing how it ends. The Griffins are surely drowning, but they spend what might be their final moments having a snippy, pusillanimous conversation about "The Godfather."

It turns out that moment actually has origins that date back to Seth MacFarlane's time in college.