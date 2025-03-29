Jane The Virgin Fans Will Love This K-Drama Remake Of The Show

The popular show "Jane the Virgin" lovingly satirizes telenovelas, with its appeal widely crossing cultures and borders. The series has since been remade into localized versions in India and the Middle East, as well as a South Korean version in 2022 titled "Woori the Virgin." While the premise is broadly faithful to "Jane the Virgin," the K-drama, a term for South Korean scripted television of any genre, does take creative liberties with the source material. Moreover, any fans of good K-dramas or the original "Jane the Virgin" should definitely check "Woori the Virgin" out.

Advertisement

Like "Jane the Virgin," "Woori the Virgin" has a young woman saving her virginity for marriage accidentally inseminated during a routine medical visit. Both Jane Gloriana Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) and Oh Woo-ri (Im Soo-hyang) work in the television industry on the very types of shows their respective shows satirize. Like Jane, Woo-ri is dating police officer Lee Kang-jae (Shin Dong-wook) at the start of the story, while the biological father of her child is businessman Raphael (Sung Hoon). This unexpected pregnancy not only complicates Woo-ri and Kang-jae's relationship but also the messy divorce proceedings Raphael is embroiled in.

With these broad similarities in place, "Woori the Virgin" proceeds quite differently than "Jane the Virgin," particularly with its ending.

Advertisement