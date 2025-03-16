Why Simon Helberg Never Directed An Episode Of The Big Bang Theory

Simon Helberg was in it for the long haul on "The Big Bang Theory." He not only stayed on throughout the show's entire 12 season run, but he also appeared in all 279 episodes. When you've got a steady gig, especially in an industry where job security isn't guaranteed, sometimes it's best to hold onto what you have. Still, though he spent well over a decade playing aerospace engineer turned astronaut Howard Wolowitz (a role Helberg was hesitant to audition for), his career outside of that has proven he's willing to break out of the sitcom mold and try new things.

Besides "The Big Bang Theory," Helberg has worked with filmmakers like Leos Carax ("Annette"), Christopher Guest ("For Your Consideration"), and the Coen Brothers ("A Serious Man"). But as is the case with plenty of actors, he felt the urge to become a filmmaker kick in at one point.

In 2014, Helberg co-directed the independent romantic comedy "We'll Never Have Paris" with his wife Jocelyn Towne. The film, which is partially based on Helberg and Towne's messy real-life courtship, stars Helberg as Quinn, a guy who's having second thoughts about proposing to his high school girlfriend Devon (who's played by "Yellowjackets" acting extraordinaire Melanie Lynskey). After realizing the extent to which he messed up, Quinn travels to Paris, where Devon is not only staying at her parent's place but also potentially seeing someone else.

Given that Helberg was still playing Howard when he dipped his toes into the directing pool, it's somewhat surprising he never helmed an episode of "The Big Bang Theory" itself. To be fair, though, he had an understandable reason for not doing that.