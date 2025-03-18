A Reno 911! Star Auditioned To Play Anakin Skywalker In The Star Wars Prequels

The "Star Wars" prequels were once maligned but, thanks in no small part to the popularity of shows like "The Clone Wars," this era of the beloved franchise has been claimed by a younger generation of fans. Anakin Skywalker is now a marquee character and Hayden Christensen is welcomed by much of the fandom with open arms. That wasn't always the case, but as evidenced by his return in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Ahsoka," it certainly is today. However, in another timeline, a radically different actor could have taken on this pivotal role.

Nick Swardson — yes, the very same Nick Swardson who plays Terry on "Reno 911!" and has worked on several collaborations with Adam Sandler — was among the names who auditioned for the role of Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones." Yes, really. During an interview on the "We Might Be Drunk" podcast, the actor-comedian revealed that he read for the role for the folks at Lucasfilm, even if he didn't have a lot of faith that it was going to go anywhere:

"This is true. I got a call from my agent ...'They wanna read you for Star Wars.' And I go, 'What do you mean?' They go, 'They wanna read you for Anakin.' And I go, 'Me? Nick Swardson? Nick Swardson. My name.' They're like, 'Yeah, they wanna read you.' And I do, 'I'm a comedian.' They go, 'They don't care, you have a good look for it.' Blah, blah blah."

Swardson then clarified that he didn't read for George Lucas directly. "I just went in and read at Lucas[film] and read for f*****g Anakin," he explained. Even so many years later, he still seemed surprised this happened at all. It's easy to see why, frankly.