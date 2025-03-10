A Big Bang Theory Actor Wants To Star In A Western
When you've been an integral part of a sitcom phenomenon that's been popular for over a decade, it can be easy for people to just see an actor in the confines of their character. It may seem impossible to look at Jim Parsons and not think of Sheldon Cooper, but his work in "Hidden Figures" and "The Boys in the Band" shows an actor that's able to break free beyond the "bazinga" stigma. Simon Helberg has certainly had one of the most interesting careers of the "Big Bang Theory" bunch, having directed his own feature ("We'll Never Have Paris") in addition to starring in films directed by Leos Carax ("Annette") and the Coen Brothers ("A Serious Man").
But since the show's finale, it's Kaley Cuoco who has remained the most prevalent in the spotlight. Although she made waves in 2020 with the critically acclaimed Max original series "The Flight Attendant," she's also been on a roll for the past six years voicing the titular queer supervillain of DC's "Harley Quinn." That longevity speaks to how beloved her interpretation of the character has become among comic book fans, considering she's among heavy hitters who have also played that role, including Arleen Sorkin ("Batman: The Animated Series"), Margot Robbie ("Birds of Prey"), Lady Gaga ("Joker: Folie á Deux"), and even "Big Bang" co-star Melissa Rauch ("Batman and Harley Quinn").
While Cuoco has certainly made a name for herself within the DC Universe, there's still other genre work that she'd like to take a crack at. In a 2015 interview with Stuff, Cuoco mentioned she would love to star in a Western:
"They should put me in one because I ride horses, OK? I'm a country girl at heart. I think an old-school Western would kind of be really up my alley and would be so fun, I'm so comfortable in that genre and around horses."
It's funny because technically, Cuoco had already appeared in one.
Kaley Cuoco has a brief cameo in A Million Ways to Die in the West
Seth McFarlane's tedious western spoof "A Million Ways to Die in the West" was a massive step down after the filmmaker's success from "Ted," but it has a few laughs here and there thanks to the cast members who show up. It featured cameo performances from Ryan Reynolds, Gilbert Gottfried, Jamie Foxx, and even Christopher Lloyd doing a cheeky reprise of his role as Doc Brown from "Back to the Future Part III."
If you happen to own the Unrated Cut of "A Million Ways to Die in the West," however, there's also an extended bit with Cuoco as a shop girl. McFarlane's loser character Albert tries to flirt with her, but she humiliates him by pointing out his cowardice in running away from a local gunfight. Albert tries to salvage his dignity by making the shop girl's "prom queen" status seem less distinguished, yet the revelation of her class size further heaps another load of embarrassment onto him.
An uncredited cameo in a cut of a movie that most people won't see isn't much of a Western role, but I suppose it's a start. She didn't even get to ride a horse. Cuoco is very charming, however, and with another opportunity down the line, there could be room for her to show off her skills in the saddle — as long as casting directors are paying attention.
