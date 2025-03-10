A Big Bang Theory Actor Wants To Star In A Western

When you've been an integral part of a sitcom phenomenon that's been popular for over a decade, it can be easy for people to just see an actor in the confines of their character. It may seem impossible to look at Jim Parsons and not think of Sheldon Cooper, but his work in "Hidden Figures" and "The Boys in the Band" shows an actor that's able to break free beyond the "bazinga" stigma. Simon Helberg has certainly had one of the most interesting careers of the "Big Bang Theory" bunch, having directed his own feature ("We'll Never Have Paris") in addition to starring in films directed by Leos Carax ("Annette") and the Coen Brothers ("A Serious Man").

But since the show's finale, it's Kaley Cuoco who has remained the most prevalent in the spotlight. Although she made waves in 2020 with the critically acclaimed Max original series "The Flight Attendant," she's also been on a roll for the past six years voicing the titular queer supervillain of DC's "Harley Quinn." That longevity speaks to how beloved her interpretation of the character has become among comic book fans, considering she's among heavy hitters who have also played that role, including Arleen Sorkin ("Batman: The Animated Series"), Margot Robbie ("Birds of Prey"), Lady Gaga ("Joker: Folie á Deux"), and even "Big Bang" co-star Melissa Rauch ("Batman and Harley Quinn").

While Cuoco has certainly made a name for herself within the DC Universe, there's still other genre work that she'd like to take a crack at. In a 2015 interview with Stuff, Cuoco mentioned she would love to star in a Western:

"They should put me in one because I ride horses, OK? I'm a country girl at heart. I think an old-school Western would kind of be really up my alley and would be so fun, I'm so comfortable in that genre and around horses."

It's funny because technically, Cuoco had already appeared in one.