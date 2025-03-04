The Lord Of The Rings Franchise's Biggest Flop Is Getting A Second Life On Max

Don't make a "Lord of the Rings" anime, they said. Look, it bombed at the box office, they said. There's no doubt that Warner Bros.' animated experiment with "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" looked dead on arrival — or, at least, shortly afterward. Indeed, after a relatively decent amount of buzz in the lead up to its premiere, the movie landed with a thud in theaters back in mid-December.

According to The Numbers, the movie had a production budget of around $30 million. It proceeded to bring in less than $5 million during its opening weekend. When the Rohirric prequel closed up shop less than a month later, it had just cracked the $20 million mark when adding up both domestic and international ticket sales. Remember, theaters take a significant portion of that, too. No matter what way you slice it, or what ancient sword you use to do so, this one was a box office flop.

So, that's it, right? Hardly. When "The War of the Rohirrim" hit the streaming current on Max on February 28, 2025, it quickly caught fire and hasn't looked back since. According to FlixPatrol, a site that aggregates viewership and streaming data, the movie has steadily topped the Max charts since then and is still the most-streamed film on the platform as of this writing. While this is little more than a silver lining for a studio looking for splashy box office numbers, there's no doubt this animated Middle-earth adventure is getting a new lease on life now that people can see it without committing to a trip to their local theater.