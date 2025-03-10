Dragon Ball Filler List: All The Episodes You Can Skip

It's easy to understate just how much of a cultural impact "Dragon Ball" has had. The 40-year-old franchise is recognized as a household name by several generations of anime fans. Both "Dragon Ball" and "Dragon Ball Z" are foundational works of fiction, inspiring virtually every single anime and manga that's come out since then. Around the world, Goku is not just a popular anime character, he is THE anime character. If you think the show's reputation is overblown, think again.

It's wild to think that author Akira Toriyama never really planned to make what would end up becoming "Dragon Ball." What's more, the manga constantly evolved and changed, with Toriyama pivoting to what readers were most interested in, changing the story from a fun fantasy adventure inspired by "Journey to the West," to a Jackie Chan-inspired martial arts action story, to a sci-fi epic influenced by Superman's origin. This means there is something in "Dragon Ball" for every kind of anime fan. Still, while "Dragon Ball Z" is arguably the most iconic and popular part of the franchise (it's the show that built Toonami and created a generation of fans in the U.S., Latin America, and abroad), fans shouldn't ignore the original "Dragon Ball."

There is something pure about the first show starring Son Goku, which found him as a little orphan boy with a tail and a knack for fighting cars and dinosaurs. Before the franchise became about power-ups and aliens, the first "Dragon Ball" is a wild, imaginative, delightfully silly adventure. But due to the nature of weekly anime releases, which tend to quickly catch up to their source material, "Dragon Ball" has several filler episodes.

If you want to be aware of which episodes of the original "Dragon Ball" are not based on specific chapters of the manga of the same name, this list is for you. (Note: This list will only cover the original anime and not "Dragon Ball Z.")