Why ABC Cancelled A Heather Graham Sitcom After A Single Episode

In the 2006 ABC sitcom "Emily's Reasons Why Not," Heather Graham played the titular Emily Sanders, a self-help guru trying to suss out her own dating life. In the wake of her latest breakup, Emily is hurt, having figured she has previously forgiven her boyfriends of too many of their all-too-obvious flaws. As such, Emily adopts a strict new code for any future romances: when she begins a new relationship, she will begin keeping a list of reasons why she might want to break up. If the list reaches five bullet points, she dumps her suitor and moves on. In the show's first episode (January 9, 2006), she begins dating a man who is assertively chaste and who refuses to have sex with her. This leads her to suspect that he may be gay and in the closet, and is merely using an affected vow of chastity to avoid sexual activity with women.

The series was based on the eponymous novel by Carrie Gerlach, and was clearly to be a network-friendly version of "Sex and the City." Both shows were about the modern foibles of sex and dating in the big city, and both were whimsically narrated by plucky advice columnists. The series was also to feature Nadia Dajani as Emily's friend Reilly and James Patrick Stuart as her buddy Midas.

The most notable thing about "Emily's Reasons Why Not" is that it was canceled after only one episode. The network, ABC, dumped millions of dollars into advertising and seemingly were going to push it with all their might, but the first episode received such a negative response that ABC immediately pulled it. Only five additional episodes had been filmed, and none of them aired in the United States. It has inspired "canceled too soon" conversations for years.

An article in Vulture said that ABC canceled the show after one episode because, perhaps foolishly, they (allegedly) didn't watch the pilot episode before buying it from Sony.