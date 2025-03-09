John Wayne's Highest-Rated Movie On Metacritic Is Available To Watch For Free

When John Wayne broke through to bona-fide movie stardom in John Ford's 1939 classic "Stagecoach," he quickly established himself as the most bankable actor in the film industry. Not every Wayne picture was a smash hit, but they almost always turned a tidy profit. Given that he was remarkably prolific throughout the prime of his career, making multiple movies per year, this meant his fans came to expect a certain level of quality from the star — otherwise, they would've stopped showing up at a certain point.

If you're new to the movies of John Wayne, and you're looking for a good place to start, you can do no better than the aforementioned Western, which established his swaggeringly laconic persona. But once you get that one out of the way, there are many different paths you can take. You could try one of his war films or watch The Duke get absolutely steamrolled by Barbara Stanwyck in the pre-Code classic "Baby Face."

If, however, you want to see the cocksure Wayne get challenged for real in a proper Western, there are many terrific options. "She Wore a Yellow Ribbon" and "The Searchers" are full-on Ford-directed classics, while Mark Rydell's "The Cowboys" (and its sensational John Williams score) might surprise you. But if you want to see someone not only stand up to Wayne, but occasionally blow him off the screen, the movie you're looking for is Howard Hawks' "Red River," and it's streaming for free at the moment!