Are The Lone Ranger And The Green Hornet Connected?

The Lone Ranger isn't terrible popular among newer generations — the spectacular failure of the 2013 "Lone Ranger" feature film cemented that notion — but for many Baby Boomers, the character is a vital pop culture figure. For those who may need a refresher, The Lone Ranger is a masked vigilante who toured the Old West with his Indigenous American compatriot Tonto, writing wrongs on a freelance basis. He was previously a Texas Ranger (hence his moniker), rode a horse named Silver, and dispatched bad guys with specially made silver bullets.

The Lone Ranger first appeared as the protagonist of a 1933 radio serial co-created by Fran Striker and George W. Trendle, which broadcasted on WXYZ out of Detroit, Michigan. This radio show was popular enough to warrant a "Lone Ranger" TV series, which is what really thrust the titular character into the pop culture zeitgeist as it ran for 221 episodes over nine years. Clayton Moore played the Lone Ranger for the bulk of the show (save for a strange hiatus when John Hart took over), with Jay Silverheels also starring as Tonto.

Like the Lone Ranger, the superhero Green Hornet — also created by Striker and Trendle — debuted on WXYZ, this time in 1936. The Green Hornet, in contrast to the Lone Ranger, was a modern-day figure who used high-tech gadgets to foil the plans of urban villains. Similarly, instead of riding a horse, the Green Hornet rode around in a heavily-equipped, super-awesome car nicknamed the Black Beauty. He did, however, wear a domino mask to engage in crimefighting activities just like the Lone Ranger and had his own sidekick, Kato, to boot.

In 1966, after the success of the live-action "Batman" TV show, ABC made a "Greet Hornet" series that cemented the Green Hornet and Kato's place in the pop culture consciousness (with Van Williams playing the Hornet and Bruce Lee portraying Kato). Not only that, the Green Hornet is also, canonically, the great-nephew of the Lone Ranger.