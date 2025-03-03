First Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Photo Revealed As Production Begins
The third season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is set to debut sometime in 2025, although an actual release date hasn't yet been given. Paramount has already released several production photos from the upcoming third season, as well as a full-on preview, and Trekkies have been delighted at some of the upcoming stories. It seems that several of the show's main characters will, for at least one episode, be transformed into Vulcans, and some deep-cut fans are waiting to see Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) finally meet Dr. Roger Korby, a character not seen since the original "Star Trek" (when he was played by Michael Strong).
The show has proven to be so popular on Paramount+ that a fourth season was announced in Variety as far back as April of 2024. As of this morning, production on the fourth season of "Strange New Worlds" has officially begun, according to a post on Star Trek's" official Instagram account. Fans can now see a behind-the-scenes photo of "Strange New Worlds" stars Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, and Anson Mount — who play Spock, Uhura, and Captain Pike, respectively — standing on the bridge set of the USS Enterprise. Most strikingly, Gooding is sporting a new hairdo, indicating the passage of time. In previous seasons, Uhura sported a closely-cropped haircut, whereas in the new photo, it's longer and more stylish.
Mount is also holding the clapper board, although the usual information written on it (the director, the title of the episode, etc.) is absent. Production is, naturally, under wraps. Fans, however, can look forward to season 4, as it is being filmed as we speak.
Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, and Anson Mount mark the start of Strange New Worlds season 4
Note: The above photo is not from season 4, but one of the few publicity photos that Paramount has released for season 3. It's included just to get myself and all the other Trekkies reading excited. It's the below photo that whets our appetites for season 4. Here it is in full:
And, just to rid the photo of any ambiguity, the caption reads: "Production on season four of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' is officially underway!" Frustratingly, no Trekkies can even to begin to speculate what season 4 will hold, seeing as none of us have yet seen season 3. At this point, any guesses as to the content of season 4 would be just that: Guesses.
To remind readers, "Strange New Worlds" is set in the few years leading up to the original "Star Trek" series, and has been slowly introducing legacy characters in its first few seasons. Spock, Uhura, and Nurse Chapel are a part of the series, and the showrunners have also introduced Scotty (Martin Quinn) and a young James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley). By the end of the fifth season of "Strange New Worlds," the events of the series should link directly into the first "Star Trek" episode with William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, and all the rest.
Enjoy the below photo, and let your imagination wander. We'll boldly go soon enough. One may hope the show's quality stays as strong as it has been.