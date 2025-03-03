First Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Photo Revealed As Production Begins

The third season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is set to debut sometime in 2025, although an actual release date hasn't yet been given. Paramount has already released several production photos from the upcoming third season, as well as a full-on preview, and Trekkies have been delighted at some of the upcoming stories. It seems that several of the show's main characters will, for at least one episode, be transformed into Vulcans, and some deep-cut fans are waiting to see Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) finally meet Dr. Roger Korby, a character not seen since the original "Star Trek" (when he was played by Michael Strong).

The show has proven to be so popular on Paramount+ that a fourth season was announced in Variety as far back as April of 2024. As of this morning, production on the fourth season of "Strange New Worlds" has officially begun, according to a post on Star Trek's" official Instagram account. Fans can now see a behind-the-scenes photo of "Strange New Worlds" stars Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, and Anson Mount — who play Spock, Uhura, and Captain Pike, respectively — standing on the bridge set of the USS Enterprise. Most strikingly, Gooding is sporting a new hairdo, indicating the passage of time. In previous seasons, Uhura sported a closely-cropped haircut, whereas in the new photo, it's longer and more stylish.

Mount is also holding the clapper board, although the usual information written on it (the director, the title of the episode, etc.) is absent. Production is, naturally, under wraps. Fans, however, can look forward to season 4, as it is being filmed as we speak.