The Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Character You Likely Forgot Iggy Pop Played

In the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "The Magnificent Ferengi" (December 29, 1997), Quark (Armin Shimerman), one of the franchise's best characters, learns that his mother Ishka (Cecily Adams) has been captured by the evil Dominion. At first, Quark wants to assemble a team of crack Ferengi commandos, consisting of his brother Rom (Max Grodénchik), his nephew Nog (Aron Eisenberg), his cousin Gaila (Josh Pais), and a fighter named Lek (Hamilton Camp) to get her back, but soon comes to understand that his "crack squad" kind of sucks at military maneuvers. Instead, he arranges a meeting on an abandoned Cardassian space station called Empok Nor where he, with a Vorta prisoner in tow, will negotiate a prisoner exchange, using his keen sense of Ferengi deal-making.

On Empok Nor, Quark meets a Vorta general named Yelgrun, a smooth-talking creep with every intention of listening to Quark's terms for the exchange. Yelgrun, perhaps surprisingly, is played by Iggy Pop, the famed punk rocker and frontman for the Stooges. Pop had, of course, already racked up an impressive acting resume before "Star Trek," but it's surprising that he would agree to play a role in such a notoriously mannered franchise. Before "Deep Space Nine," Pop had played the randy Belvedere Ricketts in John Waters' "Cry-Baby," a criminal named Rat Face in "Tank Girl," and a Western criminal in a dress in Jim Jarmusch's "Dead Man." He was also in five episodes of "The Adventures of Pete and Pete," and in the sci-fi-ish revenge film "The Crow: City of Angels." He was no stranger to weird genre stuff, and had certainly developed his chops as an actor.

But it was weird (and exhilarating) to see the stentorian pop icon in outsize Vorta ears talking to a bunch of Ferengi on "Deep Space Nine." He instantly joined a new pantheon of Star Trek guest stars.