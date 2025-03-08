A Gilligan's Island Prop Sparked Unexpected Real-Life Complications

The second of the three "Gilligan's Island" spinoff TV movies was called "The Castaways on Gilligan's Island," and it aired on NBC on May 3, 1979. It arrived one year after the first movie, "Rescue from Gilligan's Island," and 12 years after the final episode of the original "Gilligan's Island" TV series.

The "Gilligan's Island" TV movies were considered dubiously canonical by the show's fans. Tina Louise didn't reprise her role as Ginger from the "Gilligan's Island" TV show for any of them (with Judith Baldwin serving as her replacement), while, generally speaking, they aren't nearly as well-remembered or beloved as Sherwood Schwartz's original creation. The animated "Gilligan's Island" spinoff shows also contradicted what happened in the TV movies, leaving fans to debate which of the "Gilligan's Island" timelines counts as the "real one." Personally, I like to think "Gilligan's Planet" is the canonical path.

In "The Castaways on Gilligan's Island," life is looking grim for Gilligan and co. It seems that a recent tsunami ruined the island's underground fresh water supply, which means the castaways are in danger of dying of thirst. By wild coincidence, Gilligan (Bob Denver) then uncovers a heretofore undiscovered WWII airplane hangar that contains a pair of old 1940s-era planes. The Professor (Russell Johnson) manages to construct a single working plane out of them — the Minnow III — and the seven castaways eagerly board, finally happy to be free of their island prison. Naturally, though, the plane is forced to make an emergency landing after Gilligan accidentally falls out.

To shoot the plane scenes, the movie's creatives acquired a flight-worthy craft and pasted bamboo on its sides. They then had to actually fly it over the Pacific, just off the coast of Los Angeles. It seems, however, that the sight of a bamboo encrusted plane distracted the other aircrafts in the area, choking up L.A.'s air traffic. In an interview available on the MeTV website, Alan Hale (The Skipper) once recalled, with clarity, the real-world disruptions caused by the Minnow III.