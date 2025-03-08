A Cancelled Star Trek Crossover Pitted The Next Generation Crew Against Alien's Xenomorphs

To do a little fun sci-fi time-crunching, Ridley Scott's 1979 film "Alien" takes place in the year 2122, which was, by the "Star Trek" timeline, about 30 years before the events of "Star Trek: Enterprise." James Cameron's "Aliens" skips ahead to 2179, about 25 years after "Enterprise," but still about 75 years before anything from the original "Star Trek" series. Jean-Pierre Jeunet's "Alien: Resurrection" skips ahead again, this time to the year 2379, which was the same year "Star Trek: Nemesis" took place.

Of course, the "Alien" movies and the "Star Trek" shows definitely take place in separate universes. The "Alien" movies are marked by their cynicism, usually depicting shifty, profit-driven company men who aim to retrieve alien xenomorphs for nefarious purposes, no matter the human cost the retrieval requires. "Star Trek," meanwhile, is marked by its optimism, depicting a future wherein a galactic Federation ensures peace, study, and diplomacy throughout the cosmos. One franchise is about how corporations aim to own killer monsters, intended for use in war. The other is about the glories of a future without money or war.

But we sci-fi fans love to speculate, don't we? What would happen, we may idly ask, if the characters from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" were to encounter an alien xenomorph from "Alien?" The latter, after all, is a killer monster that bleeds acid. What would a phaser do to a xenomorph? Would Captain Picard try to communicate with a xenomorph? Would he protect it, knowing it's just a life form like anything else?

As it turns out, we almost had the real answers to those questions. IDW, a comic book label that specializes in property licensing, once conceived of a Captain Picard vs. Aliens comic that was to be published in 2017. Sadly, it never came to fruition. Comics writer Rich Handley talked about the stalled project on his website.