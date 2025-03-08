The Cartoon That Walt Disney Hated The Most (And How To Watch It)

For the uninitiated, let's clear something up: prior to the release of the 1937 animated film "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," Walt Disney was a more frequent director of the short animated pieces released by his fledgling studio. A large chunk of those shorts were grouped as Silly Symphonies, meant to imply that the shorts would be musically driven while telling a brief story. And as was the case with many of the feature films released by Disney in their earliest days, many of the Silly Symphonies were inspired by or directly adapting fairy tales.

It's easy to envision some of the examples among the features, from "Snow White" to "Cinderella" to "Sleeping Beauty," but the same was true for the Silly Symphonies, such as "The Golden Touch." If the name doesn't say it clearly enough, this 1935 short was inspired by the tale of King Midas, the man with the golden touch. As in the old-fashioned story, this time around, Midas realizes that when he has the power to turn anything into gold, it means that he can't do much in the way of taking care of himself, instead forgoing his powers by giving away everything he owns to the clever elf (named Goldie, naturally) so he no longer has the golden touch.

Now, they sometimes say that each of us can be our own worst critic, so you may assume that Disney being so against "The Golden Child" after it was made and released in 1935 is just a situation where an artist is too hard on himself. The good news is that you can see for yourself on Disney+ what the end result was; although the streaming service has arguably not done nearly enough in including as many older pieces of animation as possible for animation fans and amateur historians alike, "The Golden Touch" is one of the few you can stream right now. That's the good news. The bad news is that ... Disney may have been right about its poor quality.