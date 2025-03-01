The Heartwarming (And Important) Reason Why Gene Hackman Starred In The Birdcage

The world has lost an absolute legend, with Gene Hackman having passed away at the age of 95. The Oscar-winning actor was best known for his more dramatic performances, including those in classic films like "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven," among many others. That being said, Hackman did occasionally work on more comedic material, with "Young Frankenstein" ranking as another classic cut from that cloth. But perhaps his most famous comedic role came in 1996 with "The Birdcage."

In case you need a reminder (or are not familiar), "The Birdcage" stars Robin Williams as Armand, a gay Miami nightclub owner who pretends to be a straight man while hosting his very conservative future in-laws, including his future daughter-in-law Barbara (Calista Flockhart), at a meet-and-greet dinner party. Nathan Lane costars in the movie as Armand's drag-queen partner Albert, while Hackman plays Kevin Keeley, Barbara's father and a conservative senator who's keen to present himself as being a family man after catching strays from a fellow politician's scandal.

"The Birdcage" is remembered fondly as one of Williams' best movies, but Hackman helps to elevate director Mike Nichols' comedy to something truly special. So, why did the actor decide to take on such an unexpected role decades into his career? "I love it when a message of tolerance can be couched in entertainment," Hackman said of his decision to star in the film, speaking in an interview published in the March 1996 issue of The Advocate. He continued, explaining that the message of the movie was likely to resonate because it's being conveyed through comedy: