Gene Hackman Once Shared His Favorite Performance, And It May Surprise You

Gene Hackman's tragic death at 95 on February 26, 2025 has shocked the world, while also reminding many movie aficionados that he was one of the best actors in his generation. In fact, an argument could be made that Hackman was the best actor ever, and his two Academy Award wins for "The French Connection" (1971) and "Unforgiven" (1991) – among with his three other nominations for "Bonnie and Clyde" (1968), "I Never Sang For My Father" (1970), and "Mississippi Burning" (1988) — certainly back up that kind of talk. But what did Hackman himself think of his work, and what did he consider his favorite role? The answer might not be what you think.

In a 1988 interview with Film Comment, Hackman was asked what his favorite movie from his own work is. Based on the strength of his own performance, the actor's choice was curious: Jerry Schatzberg's "Scarecrow" (1973), a road movie where Hackman and Al Pacino play Max and Lion, a peculiar pair of troubled buddies who decide to travel from California to Detroit together. The reason behind Hackman's choice was related to the process of making this particular movie: