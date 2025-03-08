Doctor Who's Agatha Christie Episode Was Inspired By A Bizarre True Story

As noted above, "Doctor Who" is nothing if not fond of British history as much as its own place within that cultural history. Just within the course of the modern sets of episodes, airing from 2005 to the present, the Doctor has encountered everyone from Santa Claus (as played by Nick Frost) to an Ebenezer Scrooge stand-in (as played by Michael Gambon), and other memorable Brits in between. And in that same vein, the show tries (to some extent) to be aware of actual history, not just in alluding to current events and leaders, but in acknowledging the limitations of what the Doctor can and can't do. He can, for instance, ensure that Agatha Christie doesn't get attacked and killed by a shape-shifting alien wasp. He can't, however, make it so Christie doesn't even vanish for 11 days; that much still has to happen within the confines of the historical record, even if the details never have to be revealed or unearthed.

Yet the freedom the Doctor and his companions have in traveling the vast reaches of space and time is one of the most appealing aspects of "Doctor Who." Even though there are procedural elements, and certain types of aliens who the Gallifreyan Doctor has to face off against, and even though some of the science-fiction aspects of the show are often charmingly chintzy-looking, it's all in service of a show that's always been intended to appeal to all ages. Sometimes, a kid can enjoy just watching the action and suspense of a given episode, but the show's also designed to give its all-ages audience a glimpse into actual history, even if you don't realize at the time how likely it is that one of the most famous English-language writers of the 20th century nearly had a much shorter legacy because of an inexplicable disappearance. The episode "The Unicorn and the Wasp" may be utterly goofy and silly. (It's not as if this installment made it onto the site's list of Tennant's 12 best episodes.) But the creative choices that led to its existence are both fascinating and admirable.