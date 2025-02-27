Why A Gene Hackman Movie Was Banned In America

Gene Hackman, who died at 95 on February 26, 2025, was nothing short of a marvelous actor. Apart from his two Academy Awards — for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work as Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in William Friedkin's "The French Connection" (1971) and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Little Bill Daggett in Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven" (1992) — his proverbial mantelpiece accumulated over 30 different acting awards over his decades-long career. Knowing the kind of spotlight such success places on a performer, you'd expect that any studio that could score Hackman's services would have rushed to release his movies the second they were done ... but the film industry can be a strange place, and even a giant like Hackman isn't always safe from behind-the-scenes meddling.

Hackman's fans in the U.S. might be surprised to discover that some of the actor's arguably finest work hasn't always been readily available, and one of his films was actually prevented from being released at one point. Said movie is "Eureka," director Nicolas Roeg's 1983 thriller about a successful Arctic prospector named Jack McCann (Hackman). His wealth and greed allow him to preside over his empire while living in a Caribbean paradise, but he slowly starts losing his grip as he starts suspecting that just about everyone in his life is out to get him. Let's take a look at what happened to the film.