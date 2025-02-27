Why Clint Eastwood Made No Changes To Gene Hackman's Unforgiven Performance

Gene Hackman has sadly passed away at the age of 95, leaving behind a mountain of work that few could even hope to match. Among them was his Oscar-winning performance in director Clint Eastwood's 1992 Western masterpiece "Unforgiven," which saw him in the role of Sheriff "Little Bill" Daggett. Facing off against Eastwood's aging gunman who returns from retirement for one last job, it still stands as one of the greatest westerns of all time and a testament to both the on-screen talent from the stars involved and the director's masterful work behind the camera.

And there was one particular area that even Eastwood confessed needed very little attention during production — Hackman's villain who runs the town and abuses the job he's appointed with. The more we watch him, the more we learn to loathe the man and we're soon itching to see him taken down by Eastwood's seasoned outlaw. For the director and star of the film, it was everything he could've asked for.

Speaking to IndieWire about his co-star, Eastwood confessed, "Sometimes I rehearse with the actors, sometimes I don't. Most actors have a pretty good idea coming to it, because it's what attracted them to the role. Some are extremely instinctive and grasp the character right on. A great example of that would be Gene Hackman in 'Unforgiven.' He had the character so perfect right out of the box on every shot, every sequence, and he really didn't have to do anything different — he was amazing."