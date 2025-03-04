The Deadliest Character In Star Trek History

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Survivors" (October 9, 1989), an underrated episode, the U.S.S. Enterprise arrives at a remote colony on the planet Delta Rana IV, responding to a distress call. Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) finds that the entire planet is dead, an uninhabitable desert wasteland. Mysteriously, however, there is a single house left standing, located in a small, inhabitable bubble. Several Enterprise crew members beam down to investigate and find a well-maintained lawn surrounding a completely untouched manse. The officers are greeted by Kevin and Rishon Uxbridge (John Anderson and Anne Haney), a kindly elderly couple who welcome them inside for tea.

The Uxbridge's do not seem to fully acknowledge that the rest of their planet has been completely wasted. They said they witnessed an attack by aggressive aliens called the Husnock but were unaware they were the only survivors. The longer the Enterprise says, the stranger things become. Counselor Troi (Marina Sirtis) begins hearing tinkling music box music, and it slowly starts to drive her mad. A massive, unidentified warship keeps approaching Delta Rana IV, attacking the Enterprise just enough to chase it away. When the warship explodes the Uxbridge's house, it miraculously grows back.

The truth is eventually revealed. It seems that Kevin Uxbridge is behind it all. He reveals that he is a Douwd, a powerful energy being with godlike abilities. Years before, he fell in love with a woman named Rishon and decided to live as a human, taking the form of Kevin. The Husnock, however, were very real, and they did indeed lay waste to Delta Rana IV many years ago ... and killed Rishon in the process.

Kevin, distraught over Rishon's death, did the unthinkable. As revenge, he used his godlike powers to kill the Husnock. And not just the battalion attacking his planet. Every Husnock, anywhere in the galaxy. In the wink of an eye, he took 50 billion lives.

It's the single greatest massacre in "Star Trek" history.