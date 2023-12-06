One Of J.J. Abrams' Only Star Trek Regrets Revolves Around Eric Bana

One of the more fantastical elements of J.J. Abrams' 2009 film "Star Trek" is the use of a mysterious, seemingly magical substance called Red Matter.

In the 23rd century, Spock (Leonard Nimoy) used Red Matter to create a black hole in the Romulan star system just as its sun was about to go supernova. The idea was that the black hole would suck up the exploding star like a vacuum cleaner and save the Romulan homeworld. No, the actual astral physics don't many any sense, but this is what they went with.

Spock did suck up the supernova with his black hole, but he was too late to save Romulus. The black hole, it turns out, was also a portal through time, and Spock is sucked in and deposited about a century in the past. Following Spock through the time hole is a bitter Romulan named Nero (Eric Bana), incensed that Spock failed his mission and let Romulus be destroyed. Nero arrives in the past as well, but at a point about 25 years before Spock (time portals are unpredictable). Nero spends 25 years waiting for Spock, stoking his ever-growing desire for vengeance. Nero will eventually, after decades of waiting, steal Spock's Red Matter and set about a planet-destroying scheme of revenge.

The 2009 "Star Trek" was also the second "Star Trek" film in a row to feature a wrathful, revenge-bent villain. Nero is not a terribly interesting character, emerging more as a pulpy caricature than a nuanced, angry person. J.J. Abrams agrees with the assessment and said as much in the invaluable oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross. Abrams wishes he had given Bana more.