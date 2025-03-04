Where Was Twilight Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

In 2008, the first "Twilight" movie — based on a novel of the same name by Stephenie Meyer — hit theaters, made stars out of the two young leads Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, and became one of the biggest young adult sensations in modern cinematic history. The story begins when Stewart's socially awkward teen Bella Swan moves to Forks, Washington to live with her dad Charlie (Billy Burke), the police chief of the small town; her whole world turns sideways when she meets Edward Cullen (Pattinson), a handsome but mysterious high school student hiding an enormous secret. (He's a vampire. That's the secret.)

Across five movies — "Twilight" and its "Twilight Saga" sequels "New Moon," "Eclipse," and parts one and two of "Breaking Dawn" — we watch as Bella and Edward navigate the difficulties of a relationship between a human teenager and a century-old vampire masquerading as a regular teenager, dealing with all kinds of problems along the way. Not only does Edward constantly endanger Bella simply by being near her, but when Edward disappears during "New Moon" to keep Bella "safe," she ends up in an entanglement with her longtime friend and newly transformed shapeshifter Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), who can transform into a wolf at will. So where did the creative team behind "The Twilight Saga" decide to shoot this fantastical story? A bunch of very gray and rainy places, and also Italy and Brazil.