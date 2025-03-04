The Only Actor Who Has Appeared In Lord Of The Rings, The Hobbit & The Rings Of Power

There are a lot of crossovers and connections within Middle-earth media. Even with completely separate projects, like Prime Video's "The Rings of Power" series and Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies, you can see the throughlines. Some are obvious, like the similarities in Balrog design between Jackson's movies and Prime Video's show. Others are more subtle, like the ways "The Rings of Power" tries to recapture the magic of Jackson's Middle-earth movies. And then there is the human link.

Overall, there isn't too much personnel crossover between the Warner Bros. and Prime Video Middle-earth universes. However, there is one actor who has managed to pop up in both of them: Jed Brophy. Even more impressive? He managed to land full-blown character roles in all six of Jackson Middle-earth films and has since shown up on "The Rings of Power." He's even developed a reputation for playing multiple parts in the various J.R.R. Tolkien productions.

Brophy, for those not familiar, is a native to New Zealand, a country that has hosted more than its fair share of Middle-earth media productions. The Kiwi actor has held the following roles in "The Lord of the Rings," "The Hobbit," and "The Rings of Power":

In "The Fellowship of the Ring," he plays an uncredited Ringwraith, a Hobbit at Bilbo's birthday party, and a wandering Elf.

In "The Two Towers," he plays a Rohan soldier, Sharku (the Warg-riding Orc who sends Aragorn careening off a cliff), and Snaga (the Orc decapitated by the Uruk-hai captain Uglúk).

In "The Return of the King," he plays the Witch-king's armorer and another Orc.

In all three "Hobbit" films, he plays Nori, one of Thorin and Bilbo's Dwarven companions.

In "The Rings of Power," he plays multiple Orcs in multiple episodes, including a hunter, a Tavern Orc, and a gnarly fella named Vrath.

On top of this impressive Middle-earth resume, Brophy's characters and talents have popped up across multiple additional media, including LEGO video games based on "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" and the "Lord of the Rings: The Third Age" video game. To say the man is neck-deep in Tolkien adaptations is an understatement.