Is Brad Pitt's Fury Based On A True Story?

1945 was an important year for World War II because the Allied forces helped liberate Europe from Nazi occupation. However, the specific tank crew and the nightmarish battles they undergo in "Fury" were not necessarily true but certainly inspired by what a tank crew would experience at that time. While the narrative may not have perfect accuracy, the entire production design was put together with painstaking detail, as David Ayer explains in an interview with Oregon Live:

"[W]e got Signal Corps photos, real photos from the period, and did our best to duplicate what we saw ... We printed our own German camouflage scanned from actual German uniforms. We got the only running Tiger tank in the world in the movie, which is a first."

David Ayer employed the actual weapons, uniforms, and M4 Sherman tanks that were used during the tense final months of European invasion, a now-or-ever escape from Nazi occupation. The "Fury" production team also wanted the maps that the commanders were holding to be completely accurate as well. This would show the audience the types of tools, as well as the level of detail and planning, the Allied forces needed for their war strategies. David Ayer and the production team collaborated with map specialist Gord Beck from McMaster University and librarian Larry Laliberté from the University of Alberta to obtain genuine maps from the 1940s that they printed and turned into realistic-looking props (via Canada Broadcasting Corporation).

This tangible verisimilitude, combined with David Ayer's tight framing inside the tank and unflinching violence in battle scenes, creates an intense depiction of what World War II really looked and felt like.