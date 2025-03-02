Star Trek: The Founders Of The United Federation Of Planets, Explained

In the world of Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek," the bulk of the galaxy is overseen by an off-screen mega-bureaucracy called the United Federation of Planets, or just the Federation for short. The Federation is sort of like a supra-UN that binds hundreds of civilized, technologically advanced planets in a widespread and benevolent pact of mutual aid. "Star Trek" is meant to take place in a post-scarcity society, and that's largely because so many planets are finally able to properly reallocate their resources (faster-than-light Starfleet vessels, transporters, and replicator assure proper distribution). Starfleet is the regimented space navy that the Federation employs to engage in missions of exploration, study, and delivery.

The concepts of "the Federation" and "Starfleet," however, took a while to fully form on "Star Trek." In the episode "Tomorrow is Yesterday" (January 26, 1967), Captain Kirk (William Shatner) refers to his organization as the United Earth Space Probe Agency. It wouldn't be until "A Taste of Armageddon" (February 23, 1967) that the term "the Federation" would be used for the first time. By the time "Journey to Babel" aired (on November 17, 1967), the concept of the Federation would solidify; that episode saw a gaggle of Federation ambassadors gathering to discuss the inclusion of a new world into their ranks. The organization was even given its own flag.

Within the mythos of "Star Trek," the Federation was initially founded in the year 2161 by Earth, Vulcan, Andoria, and Tellar. Humans and Vulcans are common on "Star Trek," but for laypeople, Andorians are the blue-skinned aliens with white hair and antennae, while Tellarites are a hoofed species known for their cantankerous attitudes. The actual formation of the Federation — pictured above — was featured in the series finale of "Star Trek: Enterprise," called "These Are the Voyages..." (May 13, 2005).