Jennifer Aniston Was Considered For A Major NCIS Role

The character of Caitlin "Kate" Todd would have been a serious departure from "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston's usual comedic fare. Todd's two-season arc with the show, after all, is extremely tragic and ends with a shocking death, courtesy of major "NCIS" antagonist Ari Haswari (Rudolf Martin). Perhaps the character's harsh arc combined with the fact that Aniston was primarily known as a comedian led to the decision to never actually reach out to the actress. Still, while Sasha Alexander did an excellent job as Todd, who knows? Perhaps Aniston's take on the character would have altered her arc considerably, potentially even leading to a longer "NCIS" tenure.

As it happens, the role of Kate Todd wasn't the only one that went through some very strange casting considerations. Leroy Jethro Gibbs, in particular, proved a tough nut to crack. In The Hollywood Reporter's article, the folks behind "NCIS" revealed that actors who were considered to play Gibbs before Harmon ranged from relatively serious options Scott Glenn and Andew McCarthy to the swing-for-the-fences consideration of the likes of Harrison Ford, Patrick Swayze, and Charlie Sheen.

Despite these fascinating names floating around, "NCIS" co-creator Donald P. Bellisario and others ended up having a pretty strong opinion about the show's casting — to the point that Bellisario at one point threatened to cancel the show over one casting decision. Knowing this and the show's long-running success, it's likely that the people playing the roles were the absolute best ones available.