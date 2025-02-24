James Gunn Admits That One Marvel Character Never Really Fit Into The Guardians Trilogy

Gunn set up his Adam Warlock promise in one of the post-credit scenes of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," where disgraced Sovereign leader Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) creates Warlock to attack the Guardians. This is precisely what happens in "Guardians Vol. 3," but while the character is formidable and Poulter is excellent in the role, he ultimately ends up playing a fairly small role as the movie focuses on wrapping up the original MCU Guardians' stories.

Gunn clearly likes Warlock and weaves him in the story well, but his role is still superficial enough that finding out the filmmaker felt obligated to include him does make sense. Warlock has always been an odd man out in the MCU "Guardians" lore; he was originally a major character in "Guardians Vol. 2" before Gunn realized he had too many characters. (The golden boy was also a bit of a pain to bring to screen — creating Adam Warlock's hair alone was no easy feat.) As such, it's not hard to see why the experience of painting himself in a corner with such a major character tease might have at least partially soured Gunn to the concept of post-credit scenes.

Of course, neither Gunn nor Safran actually stated that the DCU intends to outright eschew post-credit scenes. Regardless of how they intend to deliver their storytelling payloads, Safran noted that plans on how the DCU intends to handle its overarching narrative are well and truly in place: