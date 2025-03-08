Timothy Olyphant & Walton Goggins' Justified Feud Explained

In interviews and on talk shows like "Conan," Olyphant frequently takes a joking approach to his career, and notes that he sees acting and producing first and foremost as jobs with a paycheck. It's a much more practical, no-frills approach than most actors take, with very little pretense or lofty talk of artistry. Olyphant did get a bit serious about craft during a New York Film Academy Q&A, when he noted that he previously studied the Meisner acting technique, and feels that everything he needs to know about his character is inherent in the script. "I'm not even interested [in] what [my character] was like when he was seven years old or 15 years old or 18 years old," he explained. "You're just playing the scene; you're just literally playing what's in front of you."

It's always been clear that Goggins, meanwhile, deeply internalizes his performances. My personal first impression of the actor came via an interview for a featurette on a DVD box set of "The Shield" season 4. His breakout role was an emotionally taxing one, and in the footage, the actor is on the verge of tears while talking (in the first person) about the death of a character his own character cared for, almost as if he is fictional corrupt LAPD cop Shane Vendrell. During the pilot shoot on "Justified," Goggins also wore his character's swastika tattoo off-set as part of his process of getting in Boyd's head. Olyphant, he told NPR, pleaded with him to roll down his sleeves when the pair were in public.

In short: Goggins seems to be an actor with a specific artistic process who feels his characters very deeply, while Olyphant seems happy to stand on his mark in the morning and take off the costume at the end of the day. During the last days of "Justified," Olyphant said, they would "get really frustrated with each other."