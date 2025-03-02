Roger Moore Played James Bond Long Before His 007 Film Debut

Roger Moore became a household name for his portrayal of Simon Templar in British mystery crime thriller series "The Saint." The actor actually debuted in the role in 1962, the same year Sean Connery first appeared as Bond in "Dr. No," the movie that kickstarted cinema's most enduring franchise. The following year, Connery would don the tux once again for "From Russia with Love," while Moore was busy becoming a TV star with his lead role in "The Saint." But in 1964, both Connery and Moore would play Bond on-screen, the former in what is now frequently cited as the best Bond movie, "Goldfinger" and the latter in a short sketch on a TV variety show.

In the summer of 1964, Moore played 007 opposite Millicent Martin, who would later become one of the best guest stars on NBC's "Frasier" when she played Daphne's mom, Gertrude Moon. Between 1964 and 1966, however, Martin starred in her own BBC variety show, "Mainly Millicent" (later shortened to "Millicent") and it was this series that gave us Moore's first performance as James Bond.

In the sketch, Moore plays a version of the character who's vacationing at a resort, only to run into his former love interest and Russian spy Sonia Sekova (Martin). The pair then act out a slapstick routine where both sleuths are wary of the other's attempts to potentially kill them when they're not looking. Not all the jokes land, but it's a fascinating look at what a young Moore might have done were he given the role of Bond before his "Live and Let Die" appearance.

Of course, Moore actually was offered the role of Bond a lot earlier than his official debut appearance. The actor revealed in his autobiography, "My Word Is My Bond," that he had been approached about taking over from Connery in 1967, but due to his commitments to "The Saint" he couldn't accept. Still, he technically did play the character long before that.