Roger Moore Played James Bond Long Before His 007 Film Debut
Even casual fans have a good idea of how the James Bond actors changed over the years. Sean Connery was the original 007, then George Lazenby took over for 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" before Connery returned for one final (official) outing in 1971's "Diamonds Are Forever." After that, a new Bond arrived in the form of Roger Moore, who debuted in the role in 1973's "Live and Let Die."
His first outing as James Bond didn't start off on the best note, however. In fact, day one of being James Bond was a dangerous mess for Moore, who injured himself filming an action sequence for "Live and Let Die." Thankfully, it didn't stop him from taking on the mantle of 007, with Moore going on to play the character across seven films between 1973 and 1983. Today, he still holds the record for the most appearances as Bond in the official EON Productions films (though Connery matched his seven appearances if you include the unofficial "Never Say Never Again").
But if we're being technical about things, Moore not only had an unofficial Bond appearance of his own, he actually played the character a lot earlier than 1973. In fact, he played Bond on-screen after Connery was only two films into his tenure, as part of a British variety show in which Moore delivered an even more lighthearted take on 007 than in any of his movie appearances.
Roger Moore's first Bond appearance was on a British variety show
Roger Moore became a household name for his portrayal of Simon Templar in British mystery crime thriller series "The Saint." The actor actually debuted in the role in 1962, the same year Sean Connery first appeared as Bond in "Dr. No," the movie that kickstarted cinema's most enduring franchise. The following year, Connery would don the tux once again for "From Russia with Love," while Moore was busy becoming a TV star with his lead role in "The Saint." But in 1964, both Connery and Moore would play Bond on-screen, the former in what is now frequently cited as the best Bond movie, "Goldfinger" and the latter in a short sketch on a TV variety show.
In the summer of 1964, Moore played 007 opposite Millicent Martin, who would later become one of the best guest stars on NBC's "Frasier" when she played Daphne's mom, Gertrude Moon. Between 1964 and 1966, however, Martin starred in her own BBC variety show, "Mainly Millicent" (later shortened to "Millicent") and it was this series that gave us Moore's first performance as James Bond.
In the sketch, Moore plays a version of the character who's vacationing at a resort, only to run into his former love interest and Russian spy Sonia Sekova (Martin). The pair then act out a slapstick routine where both sleuths are wary of the other's attempts to potentially kill them when they're not looking. Not all the jokes land, but it's a fascinating look at what a young Moore might have done were he given the role of Bond before his "Live and Let Die" appearance.
Of course, Moore actually was offered the role of Bond a lot earlier than his official debut appearance. The actor revealed in his autobiography, "My Word Is My Bond," that he had been approached about taking over from Connery in 1967, but due to his commitments to "The Saint" he couldn't accept. Still, he technically did play the character long before that.
Roger Moore was tied to Bond even before his TV portrayal
Roger Moore's debut as James Bond in a comedy sketch is fitting considering the way in which he would become famous for taking a more lighthearted approach to the character during his official 007 tenure. Moore deliberately separated his Bond from the Connery version, and with the help of "Live and Let Die" director Guy Hamilton, delivered a performance in the lead role that was quintessentially his own. The follow-up, 1974's "The Man with the Golden Gun" would see Moore veer more towards Connery territory, which almost proved disastrous for him and the franchise. But as time went on, the star would embrace the more absurdist elements of his performance, and became a beloved Bond for an entire generation in the process.
As such, I couldn't think of a better origin story for Moore's Bond than his "Mainly Millicent" sketch, which while clearly not the kind of thing Moore would have put much thought into, did at least see the actor completely at ease in his role as 007 — something which he'd rediscover as his official Bond movies went on.
Interestingly enough, the actor revealed to TIME that even before his TV portrayal of the spy, he'd begun gambling with none other than original Bond producers Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman. "I'd started 'The Saint' but around the same time, I'd developed a nasty habit, or continued a nasty habit, of gambling," he explained. "I found myself playing at least once a week, across the table, with Cubby Broccoli and Harry Saltzman. What better way for a potential Bond to meet the producers." According to Moore, the pair even invited him to see "Dr. No," which ties the actor to the franchise even before he appeared on "Mainly Millicent."