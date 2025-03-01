Disney Cancelled An Animated Adaptation From The Creator Of Blade Runner — Twice

The Philip K. Dick story "The King of the Elves" was first published in an issue of Beyond Fantasy Fiction, way back in September of 1953. The story involves a lonely, borderline-impoverished Colorado gas station owner named Shadrach who, while enjoying the solitude one night, notices that some elves are standing outside (!). He invites them in and gives them food and shelter, learning that one of the elves is their King. When the King dies in bed, however, the other elves — in exchange for Shadrach's kindness — nominate the old man to be their new monarch. He is told that he must come up with new strategies to help them in a long-fought war with a kingdom of Trolls.

Much of the story is a push-and-pull between Shadrach's modest, rural lifestyle in Colorado and the allure of being the King of a nation of fantasy creatures. When he tells the other Colorado locals that he has been made King of the Elves, no one believes him, and the readers begin to wonder if Shadrach is hallucinating his elfin visitors. As with all Philip K. Dick stories, there is a twist ending establishing the true nature of Shadrach's elf friends, and the presence of the Troll invaders.

Dick was best known for his sci-fi tales, and several of his stories have been adapted into successful movies and TV shows. "Blade Runner," "Total Recall," "Minority Report," and "The Man in the High Castle" have all been adapted from Dick's works. "The King of the Elves," a magical fantasy story, is a relative obscurity in the author's bibliography. Very few of his fans make references to it.

It was, however, once targeted by Disney Animation for a high-profile, animated feature film adaptation. In a now-deleted 2008 press release, Disney announced that "The King of the Elves" was in pre-production.