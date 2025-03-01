Actors Who Were Almost Cast As Star Trek's Data Before Brent Spiner

Before securing the role of Data on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," actor Brent Spiner was perhaps most widely recognized for his recurring role as Bob Wheeler on the sitcom "Night Court." He also had one-shot appearances on various other hit TV shows like "Tales from the Darkside," "The Paper Chase," and "Ryan's Hope." He also had a bit part in the excellent cult musical "Ladies and Gentlemen, the Fabulous Stains" and was one of the background students in "Grease 2." Spiner had been acting in Broadway productions throughout the 1970s.

Data was a boon to his career, making him a household name, and giving him a role that he would continue to revisit for decades. Spiner has always felt ambivalent about Data, however, loving the fame, but resenting how he had been typecast. He has since referred to Data as a double-edged sword. That said, his post-"Star Trek" career is more expansive and varied than one might assume.

Spiner may have played Data, but it seems that he wasn't on the "wish list" of finalists for the role. A 1987 interoffice memo — written from producer John Ferraro to Paramount TV president John Pike — listed all the actors that the makers of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" had been most closely eyeballing for the show's eight main roles. The memo has handily been published on the Slice of Sci-Fi website, and it's an interesting read. Some of the studio's actor preferences are surprising and tantalizing. Wesley Snipes, for instance, was under consideration for Geordi La Forge. Yaphet Kotto was being considered for Captain Picard.

As Data, the studio was looking at four other candidates: Eric Menyuk, Mark Lindsay Chapman, Kevin Peter Hall, and Kelvin Han Yee.