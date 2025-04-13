Actors Who Were Almost Cast As Star Trek's Jean-Luc Picard Before Patrick Stewart

In a 2020 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, actor Patrick Stewart recalled the frustrations he encountered while working with Gene Roddenberry, the creator of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Roddenberry notoriously didn't want Stewart to play Captain Jen-Luc Picard, hating the fact that he was bald and not so keen on the fact that he's English. When Roddenberry visited the "Star Trek" set, Stewart recalls being treated with coldness, and he received little actual direction from the man. Stewart sought to discuss Captain Picard with Roddenberry over a lunch, but that wasn't a very helpful meeting; Roddenberry merely advised Stewart to read C.S. Forster's Horatio Hornblower novels. As the series creator said, "It's all in there." Not terribly helpful.

Roddenberry's distaste of Stewart, however, was not shared by the general public. Captain Picard became a fan favorite character quite swiftly, with Trekkies responding to Stewart's commanding performance and to Picard's innate intelligence and propensity for diplomacy. It didn't take long before Trekkies were arguing that Picard was perhaps a better captain than Captain Kirk (William Shatner) from the original "Star Trek."

But if Roddenberry and other casting directors had their way, someone else would have been cast as Jean-Luc Picard. Indeed, on April 13, 1987, Paramount producer John Ferraro authored a memo to Paramount TV president John Pike listing their wish-list of finalists for all of the major "Star Trek: The Next Generation" roles. The memo (handily published by Slice of Sci-Fi back in 2006) had a few fun surprises. For example, it seems Wesley Snipes was under consideration for Geordi La Forge.

While Patrick Stewart was Ferraro's top choice for Picard, also under consideration were Mitch Ryan, Roy Thinnes, Patrick Bauchau, and, most excitingly, Yaphet Kotto.